Dacoits gang busted; loot seized

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested four persons of notorious `Kashi gang' involved in dacoities as well as street crime and recovered six snatched mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to ensure crackdown against criminals including those involved in incidents of dacoity, street crime and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Jaffar Ali, Asim Ali Zahidi along with other officials which successfully arrested four members of notorious `Kashi gang' involved in snatching valuables at gun point. They have been identified as Qasim Alias Kashi, Umer Raiz Alias Umer, Haseeb and Waleed Alias Cheeko resident of Islampura Pirwadhi Rawalpindi.