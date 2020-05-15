Eid package for families of railway police martyrs

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz khan has announced special Eid package from the Pak Railways Police Welfare Fund for the families of Railways Police martyrs and the employees who died during service.

According to the departmental sources on Thursday, 32 Railway Police jawans sacrificed their lives for the nation while 93 police employees had died during service. According to the announcement, Rs 10,000 will be given to each family of Shuhada while Rs 5,000 each will be given to families of those who lost their bread-earners in the line of duty. The IG also announced that salary of all Railways Police employees would be given before May 23 so that they could celebrate Eid with joy.