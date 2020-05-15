More rain forecast

LAHORE:Moderate rain with intervals at scattered places was witnessed in the provincial metropolis here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain in city started early morning and continued until night in intervals. The affected areas included several localities of Northern Lahore, Johar Town, Township, Green Town, Faisal Town, Model Town, Muslim Town, Ichhra, Anarkali, Garhi Shahu, Railway Station and etc.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over upper and central part and likely to persist next (24-36) hours. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Kakul 118, Balakot 58, Dir (Lower Dir 31, Upper 28), Malam Jabba 30, Chirat 29, Parachinar 19, Saidu Sharif 17, Mirkhani 16, Chitral 14, Kalam 12, Pattan 07, DI Khan, Mohmand Dam 01, Islamabad(Bokra 104, Z.P 81, Golrha 49, Saidpur 47, A/P 34), Rawalpindi(Shamsabad 87, Chaklala A/P62), Murree 64, TT Singh 26, Hafizabad, Narowal 19, Chakwal 16, Attock10, Sialkot(City 07, A/P 04), Gujrat, MB Din, DG Khan and Kasur 06. In Lahore, maximum temperature dropped to 27.2°C while minimum was 21.5°C.