close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

12 corona victims’ bodies shifted to native areas

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

LAHORE:The Edhi Corona Task Force shifted 12 bodies to the graveyards of their native areas on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Ghaffar, 70, a resident of Australia Chowk, Tariq Butt, 65, a resident of Mozang, Moazam Butt, 75, a resident of Islampura, Sultan Hussain, 85, a resident of Harbanspura, Javed Iqbal, 57, a resident of Samanabad, Khalil, 50, a resident of Sheikhupura Road, Suhail, 55, a resident of Rawalpindi, Nisar Ahmad, 62, a resident of Narang Mandi, Zulfiqar, 66, a resident of Gujranwala, Naib Subaidar Arshad, 55, a resident of Renala Khurd, Muhammad Khalil, 35, a resident of Chinniot and Parveen, 42, a resident of Sialkot.

Latest News

More From Lahore