12 corona victims’ bodies shifted to native areas

LAHORE:The Edhi Corona Task Force shifted 12 bodies to the graveyards of their native areas on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Ghaffar, 70, a resident of Australia Chowk, Tariq Butt, 65, a resident of Mozang, Moazam Butt, 75, a resident of Islampura, Sultan Hussain, 85, a resident of Harbanspura, Javed Iqbal, 57, a resident of Samanabad, Khalil, 50, a resident of Sheikhupura Road, Suhail, 55, a resident of Rawalpindi, Nisar Ahmad, 62, a resident of Narang Mandi, Zulfiqar, 66, a resident of Gujranwala, Naib Subaidar Arshad, 55, a resident of Renala Khurd, Muhammad Khalil, 35, a resident of Chinniot and Parveen, 42, a resident of Sialkot.