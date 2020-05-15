Ahad Cheema’s remand extended until 19th

LAHORE:An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of LDA’s former DG Ahad Khan Cheema until May 19 in assets beyond means case.

The jail authorities didn’t produce Cheema before the court due to Coronavirus. The court extended the judicial remand of the accused and adjourned the hearing until May 19. As per NAB, Ahad Cheema made property worth billions of rupees in the name of his family members. It said the suspect and his family members owned over 300-kanal agriculture land in Hafizabad, over 190-kanal in Lahore, a flat in Hill View, Islamabad, two plots in FIA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad, two flats and plots in Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, Islamabad, a 10-marla plot in Faisal Town, Islamabad, two five-marla plots in Faisal Residencia, Islamabad and a three-kanal plot on Bedian Road, Lahore.

Moreover, The NAB had also filed a reference against Cheema and five others over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. The five others were Bismillah Engineering Company owner Shahid Shafiq, LDA chief engineer Israr Saeed, Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) chief engineer ® Col Arif Majeed, former PLDC chief executive officer Imtiaz Haider and PLDC official Bilal Kidwai. In the Ashiana reference, Cheema was accused of causing a loss of Rs660 million to the national exchequer.