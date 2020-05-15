Worst traffic jams follow processions in City

LAHORE:Worst traffic jams were witnessed in the provincial metropolis on Thursday, following processions, mismanagement of traffic police and blocked roads. People returning home from offices and workplaces faced severe hardships as they got stuck in the deluge of traffic for hours.

A procession was staged in front of the Lahore Press Club; as a result, the commuters started swelling around the adjacent arteries. The high traffic congestion and gridlocks were witnessed at Shahdara Chowk, New Ravi Bridge, Lohari, Shah Alam Market, Circular Road, Sheranwala Gate, Kutchery Chowk, and Rattigan Road, causing inconvenience to the motorists. The traffic police moved to some other places to control traffic flow. The procession at Bhatti Chowk resulted in an increased load of vehicles on the adjoining arteries. Vehicular traffic was diverted from Azadi Flyover, Pir Makki, PMG Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Lower Mall Crossing, Mori Gate, and Bhatti Chowk. Traffic approaching to city via Shahdara made the adjacent arteries overcrowded. Although the high officials of district and traffic police were in the field to control the traffic, they seemed helpless in ensuring the smooth flow of vehicular movement.