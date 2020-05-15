Operation against hoarders intensified: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has reiterated that strict action will be taken against those who stockpile wheat or other food items across the province and Food Department is fully alert in this regard and action is being taken in every district.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by the Food Department, Abdul Aleem Khan said that operation against hoarders has been intensified across the province. He stated that according to the details, 498 vehicles involved in illegal transportation of wheat have been caught while 213 FIRs have been registered against the hoarders and legal action has also been initiated against them, accordingly.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that according to the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, steps would remain continue to pursue the hoarders.

In this regard, uniform action is being taken against flour mills and private parties across Punjab and no one is being allowed to store wheat for profiteering. He said that hoarding was the cause of illicit profiteering while the measures taken in this regard were proving to be beneficial for the wheat procurement drive continuing in Punjab.

Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Food Department is actively taking action against hoarding and the activities are being monitored on a daily basis while a report is also being submitted to him in this regard.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the wheat procurement drive in the province is going on successfully. “Insha Allah, we will definitely achieve our target and provide wheat and atta to the people in large quantity,” he added.