Youm-e-Ali procession route sealed

LAHORE:Police sealed the route of procession that was to be taken out from Mochi Gate on the eve of Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Almost all points of the route were sealed by parking containers. Punjab Home Department had imposed a ban on taking out the procession to protect the people from coronavirus and issued special SOPs.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that Lahore police are highly alert and ready to protect the lives of the citizens and maintain law and order in the City. Rai Babar Saeed said the government has imposed ban on processions in the last Ashura of this Ramazan as well as Youm-e-Ali (R.A) throughout the province of Punjab.

Holding Majalis in imam bargahs or residences are, however, allowed, subject to fulfillment of the SOPs and directions issued by the Punjab Home Department, including the limit of maximum one hour, limited number of participants with six feet distance among each other, cleanliness of floors of imambargahs with chlorine, restriction of participation of children and people above the age of 50 years and those suffering from cough, flue and fever, etc. He said “We will ensure complete implementation of the government directions during the smart lockdown in the City during the next three days.” The DIG Operations said management and administration of majalis are directed to use loudspeakers as per provisions of Public Sound System Act 2015.

He requested the administration of imambargahs to keep constant and close liaison with the local police to avoid any untoward situation. He said that everyone is on the same page at this critical time for not holding any religious programmes or processions in the City in the wake of impending dangers of coronavirus.