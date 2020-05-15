ICC remembers first-ever Pak Test series win over WI

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is remembering Pakistan’s first-ever Test series win over West Indies as well as the retirement of two cricketing greats on this day back in 2017.

The sport’s governing body, on its Twitter page, posted a picture of the Pakistan team celebrating the win by carrying then captain Misbah-ul-Haq and batting stalwart Younis Khan on their shoulders. It was a fairytale end to the illustrious careers of the batting duo. The Pakistan side achieved a momentous 101-run victory in the closing stages of the fifth day of the third Test at Roseau.

West Indies, trying to salvage the game, ended up on the losing end as Shannon Gabriel was clean bowled by Yasir Shah while Roston Chase was left stranded at the other end on 101. They won the three-match series 2-1.