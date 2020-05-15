close
Fri May 15, 2020
4-year doping ban for Fsiha

Sports

STOCKHOLM: European cross-country champion Robel Fsiha of Sweden has been banned for four years after “artificial testosterone” was found in his sample, the Swedish anti-doping authorities said Thursday.

Having arrived as a refugee in Sweden in 2013, Fsiha started running internationally for his adopted country at the end of 2018, and won the European crown a year later, last December in Lisbon. Fsiha underwent a doping control when at a training camp in Ethiopia on November 25, 2019 -- just two weeks before his European triumph.

