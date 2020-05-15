Pak-Ireland T20 series postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Ireland today decided to postpone their two-T20 series in July after the Ireland Government announced behind closed-door matches can only be possible after August 10.
This date coincides with Pakistan’s tour to England for three Tests and as many T20Is for which the side is scheduled to depart late July. The matches in Dublin were planned for 12 and 14 July.