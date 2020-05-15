Goalkeeper Saqib returns from Maldives

KARACHI: Pakistan football team premier goalkeeper Saqib Hanif has returned from Maldives after being stranded for quite some time due to quarantine, lockdown and flight issues.

“Yes I have reached Lahore last night. I am here at a hotel and have given sample for COVID-19 test. We have been told that until the result of the test we will be at hotel. In-sha-Allah in two or three days I will be able to go home,” Saqib said.

Saqib had been stranded in Male as he was quarantined after returning to Male last month after spending around 25 days in Colombo due to quarantine and lockdown when they were coming from Dhaka after playing an AFC Cup game against a Bangladeshi club while representing Maldives TC FC.