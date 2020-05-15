Salim Malik gets 25-page questionnaire from PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed over 25-page questionnaire to Salim Malik for the second time during last one decade.

The questionnaire that was sent by the ICC to the PCB in 2000 was handed over to Malik in 2012 after he expressed his desire to join the cricket activities in official capacity. Malik kept on denying receiving any questionnaire from the PCB till last week.

The middle and lower-order batsmen even had threatened to move to the ICC if he was not given opportunity to serve country’s cricket. On the contrary, the PCB continued to held on to its position by saying that Malik had to fulfil the requirements set forth by the game’s governing body and one of these was to answer the 25-page questionnaire sent by the ICC and given to Malik earlier.

“Malik had been handed over the ICC questionnaire in 2012 to which he did not response as yet. Last week he mentioned that he did not receive anything. So we have sent him the questionnaire again on Thursday. Hopefully he would respond to this enabling us to fight his case. His case is entirely dependent on the ICC and the PCB will only follow ICC in this regard,” a source within the PCB when contacted said. It is believed that Malik has started consulting lawyers to give an adequate answers to the questions furnished in the list. All efforts to contact Malik went fruitless as his cell phone was continuously on off mode.