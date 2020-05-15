Juniors, seniors to get equal Test cricket fee

ISLAMABAD: Test cricket will now fetch players equal fortunes as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in principle has decided to do away with different fee slabs for representing the country in this conventional form of the game.

A well-placed sources has confirmed to The News that all players no matter in which Central Contract category they are, will be entitled to same fee for representing Pakistan at Test level. “It has been decided in principle that all cricketers who will go on to represent the country at Test level will be entitled to equal match return. The concept of junior and senior will not come into play as it had been seen in the past. The youngest and most experience of cricketers will be getting the equal Test match fee from here on. Since all represent the country and share the same pavilion, stay part of the same team spirit and team work, it looks a bit odd to bifurcate them when it comes to giving them match fee for playing each Test. When it comes to playing Test, everyone expect top of the line performance from each of the selected player. Sometimes a senior, outshines others, sometimes youngster comes to the rescue. So Test cricket demands top of the line performance from each of the XI players. That is one of the reasons we have decided to pay all, the same Test fee,” a source confirmed to The News.

Earlier, there were more than two slaps with senior getting heaviest of Test match fee with most junior getting the slimmest of the share.

The Test match fee will be apart from the Central Contract money where each and every category holder will be entitled to different returns. “The equal fee for playing Test cricket will benefit juniors most as they will be the biggest gainers. Different categories in the Central Contracts already entitled high perks for seniors and top performers. However, the equal fee structure would be more than handy for juniors earning a place on the Test squad. It is believed that a cricketer from here on will get around Rs seven lakh for representing the country on Test stage.” The PCB is already working on giving raise to players for each category. “That is very much on cards. We are working on that and hopefully, players will get a raise in each category.”

Meanwhile, one of the very encouraging news for domestic cricketers is the PCB decision to introduce Elite Category for the top performers and those knocking at the door of international cricket. The News has learnt that around 10 players will be adjusted in this newly introduced category. Leading wicket-takers, run getters and a wicketkeeper is expected to be part of this category that is being introduced to encourage those who are outstanding in domestic cricket and at the same time for those who are knocking at doors of international cricket. Cricketers like Musa Khan, Imran Butt and Nauman Ali could well be considered as serious contenders for this newly introduced category.”

There are already over 190 cricketers enjoying contracts with the provincial associations apart from Centrally Contracted players.