Fri May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020

Shopkeepers warned

Peshawar

May 15, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad and DPO Ismailur Rehman Kharrak visited different bazaars and expressed displeasure over the shopkeepers and masses for not following corona SOPs. Many shopkeepers were without masks while masses were not observing the social distancing. The DC and the DPO warned the shopkeepers of taking action against them for not following the SOPs. Meanwhile, seven shops were sealed for not following the SOPs in different bazaars.

