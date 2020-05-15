Three die on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Three people were killed in different road accidents here on Thursday.
In the first incident, Younus Masih of Chak 8/4L and Muhammad Boota of Chak 11/4L were going for labour on a cycle on National Highway when a speeding truck hit them near Toubruke Bus Stop.
As a result, they were killed on the spot while the truck driver escaped. In the second incident, Mudassar Aslam of Chak 23/GD was going on a motorcycle on Akbar Road when a harvester machine hit him. As a result, Muddasar died on the spot. The police have registered separate cases.
DIES: A man, who had attempted self-immolation, died in the DHQ Hospital. Saadi Ahmad of Kotla Maho Ram had failed to make truce with his wife, who had left him over a domestic dispute. Some days ago, he attempted self-immolation. As a result, he received serious burns.
He was under treatment in the hospital where he died on Thursday.