Traders install disinfectant gates at bazaar in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The traders at Kashmir Bazaar have installed five disinfectant gates at entry and exit points and also pledged to follow all precautions laid down by government to contain spread of coronavirus.

District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch had inaugurated gates and lauded role of traders in adopting precautionary measures to contain spread of Covid-19. The DPO said that the police were vigilant to enforce government orders in connection with Covid-19. “We don’t want to cause embarrassment for the trader or anyone else but whatever government has been doing is in the large public interest and to avoid complete collapse of our existing health care system,” he said. Malik Shakeel Awan, the president of trader’s body, said that the traders had installed all five disinfectant gates on self-help basis as what he said that the business community was well aware of their responsibilities in this critical time of country’s history. He said that the business community would also follow reopening and partial lockdown schedule fixed by government at the time of easing the lockdown in the country.