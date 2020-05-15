Landslide kills three in Bajaur

KHAR: Two women and a girl were killed when a boulder hit them in Katkot area in Mohmand tehsil of Bajaur district. The locals said that wives of Muhammad Bashir and Khan Sher and daughter of Niaz Gul were taking mud from a nearby mound in Katkot area when all of a sudden a boulder fell and buried them alive. The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the three women in an injured condition. They were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The women were bringing the mud to renovate and plaster their mud-thatched houses for the upcoming Eidul Fitr.