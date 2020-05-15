Another journalist tests positive for corona

JAMRUD: The Jamrud Press Club was locked down after a local journalist reported positive for the coronavirus in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Thursday.

The tehsil administration after consultation with the local journalists decided to close down the press club so that to contain the spread of fast-travelling viral disease in the area. The staff relevant departments later also sprayed disinfectants in the building press club decides. The health department officials also took swabs of those who had met with the infected fellow reporter for the coronavirus test.