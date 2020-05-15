Two more test corona positive

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two more people tested corona positive at Kamalia on Thursday.

Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Nosheen Israr said that a man belonging to Chak 707/GB had recently returned from Sharjah and his swabs samples were taken at the Multan airport which were sent to the Punjab Public Health laboratory.

His report was received on Thursday, confirming him the corona patient. He had been admitted to the Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital isolation ward. Meanwhile, a man belonging to Mohallah Amratsarian of Kamalia, who had returned from Dubai and was admitted to the THQ Hospitals, as a suspected Covid-19 patient, had also been declared corona patient in his report.