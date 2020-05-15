Three test positive for corona in Takhtbhai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: Three more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus in different areas in Takhtbhai tehsil on Thursday.
Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai, Medical Superintendent Dr Kachkol said that Habibullah, a resident of Spinalo Dheri in Lundkhwar area, Dawood Jan, an employee of a bank and resident of Abbottabad and noted physician Dr Noorul Basar tested positive for the Covid-19.
Medical Superintendent Dr Kachkol said that the infected persons had been quarantined at their residences to stem the spread of the viral disease in the area.