Three test positive for corona in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Three more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus in different areas in Takhtbhai tehsil on Thursday.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai, Medical Superintendent Dr Kachkol said that Habibullah, a resident of Spinalo Dheri in Lundkhwar area, Dawood Jan, an employee of a bank and resident of Abbottabad and noted physician Dr Noorul Basar tested positive for the Covid-19.

Medical Superintendent Dr Kachkol said that the infected persons had been quarantined at their residences to stem the spread of the viral disease in the area.