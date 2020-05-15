James McAvoy leads all-star cast of audio adaptation of The Sandman

James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed and Kat Dennings are part of the star-studded cast of the first audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series The Sandman.

Published by comic giant DC, the series has been a best-selling hit and the audio version will be adapted by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Gaiman, with McAvoy voicing the lead role of Dream and Dennings voicing Death.

Also joining the cast are Justin Vivian Bond, Arthur Darvill, Taron Egerton, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Miriam Margolyes, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen as Lucifer.

The series tells the story of an occultist who attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death in a bargain for eternal life, but instead mistakenly traps Death’s younger brother Dream, who is of the seven god-like siblings known as The Endless who oversee aspects of human existence. These siblings include Desire, voiced by Bond, and Despair, voiced by Margolyes — as well as Destiny, Destruction and Delirium. After 70 years of imprisonment, Dream finally escapes, embarking on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called The Dreaming.

The first instalment of the multi-part series is an adaptation of volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series, which are entitled Preludes & Noctures, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country. It will be available on Audible on July 15.

David Blum, editor-in-chief of Audible Originals, said: “A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. “We are honoured to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love.”