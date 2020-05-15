Electric diplomacy

Pakistan has excess electricity and is considering slowing down work on hydro power, which is a very bad idea. Pakistan can sell the excess electricity to Afghanistan boosting industrial and economic activity there. Since the US is ready to leave the country, we can fill the vacuum by investing in and developing this nation. Qatar has already indicated its interest in helping improve Afghanistan, we should do likewise. Pakistan can request these two nations to purchase excess electricity for use in Afghanistan for a set number of years. The electricity would be available at low rates, a gesture of goodwill on our part. The economic gains from stable, cheap electricity may also spill over into the political arena and help bring stability to a war-torn country.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar