The world has been going through an unprecedented time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the international oil market particularly hard and global oil prices have fallen sharply in response to plummeting demand in the wake of the outbreak. However, the Pakistan government is unable to make good use of these historically low prices and has miserably failed to strengthen and build up its oil reserves by importing oil available at rock-bottom prices. The government has reduced oil prices to some extent, but the reduction was offset by an added petroleum levy on POL products.

Since the government has begun easing lockdown measures to provide immediate relief for small businesses, it also needs to take some strategic decisions to support the crisis-hit local oil and gas industry through sustainable oil pricing policies. The best thing could be to deregulate oil prices, given the fact that state-controlled oil prices have had devastating consequences for our economy, which is heavily dependent on oil imports. Deregulation will help address supply chain issues and will smooth oil companies’ costs and profit margins. This could also help oil refineries reinvest their profits into research and development, allowing OMCs to expand their storage capacity as well as retail networks to meet the growing energy needs of the country.

Farhan Danish

Karachi