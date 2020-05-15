Declining GDP

Pakistan is an agricultural country. According to some media reports, the performance of the agriculture sector has declined since its devolvement to provinces. In countries like India, USA, Brazil, Israel, China etc agriculture is a federal subject.

A pro-farmer environment was imperative to make Pakistan’s agriculture sector globally competitive, which is why agriculture should be handed back to the federal government. It is to be mentioned that food and agriculture are predominantly provincial subjects, while food security and exports are a federal subject. However, it is difficult to implement food security when food matters were not in your hands. About 68 percent of the population is engaged in farming directly or indirectly through production, processing and distribution of major agriculture commodities. In view of the above, there is a need to review the sector to its true potential.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar