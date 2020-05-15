Taliban claim deadly attack on Afghan army base

KHOST: The Taliban said they carried out a deadly attack on Thursday on an Afghan army base after the government ordered forces to resume strikes against the militants.

The defence ministry said a truck bomb targeted the base in the eastern city of Gardez, killing five civilians. Officials in the city said the dead included at least one soldier, adding that a further 24 people were wounded including army personnel.

It comes after a particularly violent week which saw President Ashraf Ghani rescind the government’s recent “defensive” stance aimed at promoting peace talks with the Taliban, and order troops back onto the offensive.

The Taliban, who frequently exaggerate claims, said “tens of soldiers were killed and wounded” and denied reports any civilians died.

“After the announcement of the offensive... a martyrdom attack was carried out against an important military headquarters of the Kabul administration,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a WhatsApp message to media on Thursday.

The defence ministry said the suicide bomber detonated the explosive-laden truck before reaching the base. Photos show a major portion of the wall surrounding it was however damaged.

On Tuesday, gunmen stormed a hospital in Kabul killing at least 24 people, including infants and nurses. It was followed shortly after by a suicide bombing at a funeral in the eastern province of Nangarhar which killed 32 mourners.

The attacks triggered international outrage, as images emerged of dead mothers and babies wrapped in blood-soaked blankets.