Terror threat changing as Brits face ‘deadlier risk’

LONDON: Terrorism may have been changed by the coronavirus pandemic with people less fearful of attacks as they face a more deadly threat, a former police chief has said.

Richard Walton, former head of counter-terrorism at the Metropolitan Police, said “the sting may have come out of the tail” of the narrative of extremist groups as Covid-19 presents a more lethal risk.

Last month, Chief Superintendent Nik Adams, the Prevent national coordinator, told of his concern over the drop in the number of reports being made to the anti-terror programme. And he warned bored and isolated youngsters could be more susceptible to radicalisation and grooming as they spend longer online unsupervised during the coronavirus lockdown.

But Walton said he has seen no evidence of this and that most homegrown British terrorists have been radicalised through extremist groups, such as the Anjem Choudary-headed Al-Muhajiroun (ALM).

Speaking at an online event held by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), Walton said: “I hope that the … nature of terrorism may have changed on the back of this perhaps, certainly our perception of terrorism will have changed.

“I think the fear of terrorism globally may also have changed, we’ve now seen a threat or a risk that is far more damaging, if you like, and far more lethal. And all of us are questioning that. “So I think that the sting may have come out of the tail of the narrative of some terrorist groups, whether it be Islamist, the far right, or environmental groups, as we all grapple with what looks like a far more severe and deadly risk.”

Walton said potential extremists have not had the chance to “encourage and cajole” each other by setting up groups or through face-to-face contact. “I am aware that there’s been a quietening of chatter between extremists and terrorists because they’ve frankly been preoccupied with survival like the rest of us,” he said. “So the circumstances have not provided opportunities for them.”

Walton said he did not know whether there could be a “pent-up intention” to carry out attacks once the crisis is over. But he added: “As we look forward to confronting that deadly risk, so our perception of terrorism is certainly changing, let’s hope that that’s the case with those who have extremist or terrorist intentions too, that they might reflect on what they’ve faced over the last two months and think that it’s actually worth doing something slightly different like living a normal life.”

Walton also urged police forces to reclaim areas previously controlled by gangs to ensure crime does not return to pre-Covid-19 levels by putting more officers in hotspots. Overall, crime in London has dropped by 35 per cent since the lockdown started, with knife and gun offences down by half.

Walton said: “I hope that this opportunity will be seized on by the police that they’ll be able to regain the momentum and put pressure where it needs to be, on the criminal.

“They’ll have the capacity and the capability to do that and they’ll need to be forward leaning on that so that will mean reclaiming those hotspot areas that have previously been the preserve of violent criminals, of gangs etc and getting visibility at those hotspots, patrolling those hotspots.”