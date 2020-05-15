Senate praises China’s support to fight virus

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution expressing deep appreciation to China for its strong support and timely assistance to Pakistan during the current coronavirus crisis, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution, moved by opposition leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, read: “China’s support has helped Pakistan to combat Covid-19 by protecting our people, saving our lives, as well as providing our health workers with testing kits, protective gears, and ventilators at a time when these were badly needed plus sending medical teams, which are still coming.”

The resolution also rejected the baseless propaganda against China from certain quarters, which stems from geo-political rivalry and an attempt to divert world attention from their own internal failings.

Earlier, resuming discussion on Covid-19 in the Senate, lawmakers called for evolving a uniformed policy to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said coronavirus tests should be conducted free of cost and laboratories should be established in far flung areas. He said a common strategy was the need of the hour to combat coronavirus.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar said protection gears for doctors, nurses, and other paramedics should be provided on priority basis. He feared that cases of coronavirus will increase in Balochistan in days to come if proper measures were not taken. He said testing facilities should be extended to far flung areas of the province.

Senator Rubina Khalid said personal protection equipment should immediately be provided to doctors and health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding the health workers, who lost their lives in fight against coronavirus, should be declared as national heroes.

Senator Rehman Malik said coronavirus should not be made a platform for any kind of political wrangling. He called for conducting free of cost tests of the poor people to diagnose presence of coronavirus.