PM vows no compromise on smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan resolved on Thursday the government would neither show any laxity nor make any compromise in its ongoing operation against smuggling owing to its two-pronged adverse economic impacts.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the anti-smuggling measures and prices of daily use items, the Prime Minister said smuggling was bane to the national economy for causing food insecurity and inflicting irreparable loss to the local industry, a PM Office statement said.

Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, National Food Security Minister Fakhar Imam, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, federal secretaries of Interior, Finance and Food Security, provincial chief secretaries, home secretaries and inspector general police attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that an ordinance had been promulgated to further strengthen the existing anti-smuggling law and strictly handle the elements involved in smuggling of currency and essential items.

The participants were told that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had been empowered to act against smugglers at the airports as well as within five kilometres of borders, besides the LEAs had also been given the powers to take such people into custody.

The meeting was also told that the ordinance would ensure a better coordination among the district administration, custom officials, secret agencies and LEAs.

The FBR chairman and provincial chief secretaries informed the meeting about the measures taken so far for the enforcement of anti-smuggling ordinance. Prime Minister Khan directed all the departments concerned for submitting fortnightly report on the actions taken against smuggling and the people involved in the offence.

The provincial chief secretaries briefed the Prime Minister on the wheat crop and harvesting, prices of essential commodities and the steps taken to reduce their rates. The provincial governments also presented their reports to the Prime Minister on action taken against the hoarders and profiteers. Khan directed the provincial administrations for passing on the impact of the reduced oil prices to the masses for providing them relief.