Students to be promoted without exams: Shafqat

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/QUETTA: In line with preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic, the government on Thursday announced the promotion of school and college students to next classes, and also limited Youm-e-Ali (RA) commemorations, besides continuing with cracking down on violation of standard operating procedures at market places.

The developments come as coronavirus cases in the country surged past 36,000 with 788 deaths.

All the students of classes 9 and 11 from both public and private schools will be promoted without examinations, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced at a press conference in Islamabad.

In a series of tweets summarising his presser, Mehmood said there will be no composite exams for these students next year. He added the students will appear in 10th and 12th class examinations. From that result, he said, the previous year’s result will be calculated. He added that all students who could not appear in class 10 and 12 exams will be assessed on the results of class 9 and 11 — provided they had cleared all subjects. He also said 3 per cent marks will be added to their total marks calculated for class 10 and 12.

Those failing in less than 40 per cent of subjects in classes 9 and 11 will be given passing a grade. He added: “A special exam will be conducted for 4 categories: a) those wanting to improve grade 11 result b) those sitting for composite exam c) those taking additional subjects d) those who have failed in more than 40 per cent subjects in grade 11.” Ahead of Mehmood’s presser, the Sindh government made a similar announcement.

Provincial education minister Saeed Ghani said the examinations for matriculation and intermediate students will not be held this year and students will be promoted without exams, but a legislative change or an amendment will be required for the move.

In another development, authorities sealed and later reopened more than 50 shops in major markets of Lahore for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs). After receiving assurances from the traders that the SOPs would be followed, authorities permitted the traders to reopen the shops.

In another development, Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions will not be taken out today (Friday). Following a notification by the federal interior ministry on May 11 placing a moratorium on all sorts of religious gatherings—including processions—across the country during the month of Ramadan, the Punjab government on Thursday announced a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions in the province.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, gatherings can be held in Imam Bargahs and houses as long as SOPs issued by the government are strictly observed.

The notification added the proceedings can only be held for one hour. In case of non-compliance with SOPs, the organisers will be held accountable. Moreover, a distance of six-feet should be maintained between people at the Imam Bargahs, while children and adults over the age of 50 are not allowed to attend the gatherings. The Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Department also issued a notification to “remind” the public of the federal government’s decision to prevent religious processions in the country, “hence Friday’s procession should also be avoided”. A day earlier, Sindh announced a similar ban processions.