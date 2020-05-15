Indian troops launch violent operation in Kulgam

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation in Indian occupied Kashmir’s southern Kulgam district, hours after violently suppressing peaceful protests in Budgam, which followed the killing of a youth by occupation forces.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Kulgam’s Yamrach area late Wednesday night and launched searches. All the entry and exit points of the area were sealed. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.

Earlier, hundreds of men and women took to the streets, chanting, “Go India! Go back!” and, “We want freedom!” after Indian forces opened fire on a vehicle in Budgam’s Kawoosa area, killing a youth. He was identified as Mehrajuddin Shah.

Family members of the victim told the media that Shah had stopped his vehicle at two checkpoints set up by the Indian army. “He was driving his uncle to work. At the first checkpoint, his uncle had shown an ID card and they were let go,” one of the family members said. “But at the second checkpoint our uncle showed the soldiers his ID card while Mehrajuddin Shah had gotten down from the car. That is when he was shot dead by an Indian paramilitary soldier,” he added.

In the ensuing protests, Indian police and troops fired pellets and tear gas on the protesters, leaving several injured — including a 21-year-old girl. According to eyewitnesses, the girl was taken to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar after she sustained pellet injuries in her eye. Locals said Indian policemen chased the protesters and later indiscriminately fired pellets in the alleys of the Kawoosa area.