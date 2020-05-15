Five more Covid-19 cases surface in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Five more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours, taking the area’s total tally to 93.

AJK Health Minister Dr Najeed Naqi said two cases were reported from Bagh district, one from Rawalakot district and 2 from Muzaffarabad during a random testing exercise.

Out of the total 93 cases, 69 have discharged from the hospitals after complete recovery while one had died and only 23 active cases are under treatment in hospital, a spokesman of health department said.

The spokesman said 208 more people have been tested during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total tests in the region to 3,245 out of which results of 3,183 were received.