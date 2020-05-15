Pak finance tsar expects higher GDP growth next year

ISLAMABAD: Despite projections of a negative GDP growth rate this fiscal year due to the impact of the coronavirus, the country’s economy will turn around and see a 2 per cent growth in the upcoming year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh said on Thursday.

Participating in a webinar on ‘Pakistan Economy: Post Covid-19’, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Sheikh said Pakistan had initially expected around 3 per cent growth during the current year, but it was revised to negative 1 to 1.5 per cent due to the pandemic.

However, he said when the situation improves the country’s GDP is expected to grow by 2 per cent next year. Likewise, the adviser said the fiscal deficit, which was projected at 9 per cent this year compared to the target of 7 per cent, would also be brought down next year while the debt-to-GDP ratio would also be reduced.

Talking about the post-Covid-19 situation, the adviser said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had predicted a 3 per cent global growth. The contraction in global economy had been affecting the country’s exports as had been witnessed in April, during which exports declined by 40 per cent as compared to last April.

Likewise, unemployment was going up due to the lockdown and reduced economic activity while revenue collection had also declined so the expenditure side was going to be affected. To check that, he said the government announced Rs1.2 trillion economic stimulus package to help businesses and vulnerable segments of the society.