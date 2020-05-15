‘Babar the best among fab five’

ISLAMABAD: New Zea­land leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has ranked Pakistan’s limited-overs cricket captain Babar Azam on the top among his ‘fab five’ batsmen, saying he has always struggled to bowl against the Lahore-born player.

Sodhi believes Babar was the toughest to bowl to among the ‘fab five’ batsmen, which also includes India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and England’s Joe Root.

Sodhi, in an Instagram live session with CricTracker, said: “I’ll go with Babar at first and Steve Smith at second. Then Kane Williamson, Virat and Joe Root in the end. Babar Azam is the toughest to bowl among the fab five. He is really a great player.”

When asked by the host about the reason why he placed Kohli below Babar, Sodhi reiterated that he always struggled against the 25-year-old Pakistani. “I always find Babar really hard to bowl to. We have played against Babar Azam on some really hot days in UAE and he has played really well,” he said.

Babar has already proved his mettle in all formats of the game. In a career spanning over 74 ODIs and 38 T20Is, Babar has gathered 3359 and 1471 runs respectively at a staggering average of over 50 in both the formats.