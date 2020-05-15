PCB resends questions to Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed over a 25-page questionnaire to Salim Malik for the second time during the last ten years.

The questionnaire that was sent by the ICC to the PCB in 2000 was handed over to Malik in 2012 after he expressed his desire to join the cricket activities in an official capacity. Malik kept on denying that he had received any questionnaire from the PCB till last week.

The former batsman even threatened to move the ICC if he was not given opportunity to serve the country’s cricket.

On the contrary the PCB continued to hold on to its position, saying that Malik had to fulfil the requirements set forth by the game’s governing body and one of these was to answer the questionnaire given to Malik earlier.

“Malik had been handed the ICC questionnaire in 2012 but he did not respond as yet. Last week he mentioned that he did not receive anything. So we have sent again the same questionnaire to him on Thursday. Hopefully he would respond this time, enabling us to fight his case that is entirely dependent on the ICC and the PCB will only follow the ICC in this regard,” a source within the PCB, when contacted, said.

It is believed that Malik has started consulting lawyers to give adequate reply to the questionnaire.

All the efforts to contact Malik went fruitless as his cell phone remained switched off the whole day.