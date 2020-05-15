Hasan likely to be out of cricket for long time

LAHORE: A back injury to Hasan Ali will potentially keep him out of cricket for a prolonged period, capping off a difficult few months for the pacer who, until 2019, was an essential component of Pakistan’s pace attacks.

In part, Hasan’s form and in­juries resulted him in missing out on a central contract Wednesday. And now it has emerged that the injury, ide­n­tified as an intervertebral disc protrusion, could even, in the worst case, lead to surgery.

Earlier last season Hasan had suffered a back injury during the opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Lahore, following which he underwent a seven-week conservative rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. He was declared fit for the final round of the tournament, only to suffer a fresh injury — a rib fracture — in November that ruled him out for a further six weeks.

He consequently missed Pakistan’s international commitments in the season, but returned after another spell of rehab ahead of the Pakistan Super League. He did not look at his best in the tournament, picking up eight wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 8.59 for Peshawar Zalmi.

But continuing pain in his back led to scans which confirmed the problem in the back had flared up again, with symptoms consistent with a lumbar herniated disk. With guidance from the PCB’s me­d­ical department, Hasan consulted a local neurosurgeon and engaged an Australian physiotherapist for recovery.

The PCB had intended to fly the bowler out to Australia, but with globally enforced lockdowns and travel restrictions in place, all consultations are currently being carried out via a video link.

Hasan, meanwhile, is on medication and is awaiting a decision by his doctors on whether he needs to go for surgery, or whether a more conservative treatment will suffice.

The flare-up will lead to questions about whether Hasan should have returned to the PSL, though Misbahul Haq, Pakistan coach and chief selector, insisted that Hasan had played only after ticking off all fitness boxes.

“He cleared all protocols before playing PSL ... he was declared fit,” Misbah said. “He was fully prepared, bowling 50 overs per week in his rehabilitation and playing practice games as well. Back injuries are always tricky. It can be aggravated at once by even a stumble in the field and in his (Hasan’s) case, it didn’t recur (during his fitness tests), which is why he was given the go-ahead. He is being examined and taken care of.”