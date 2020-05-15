Pakistan Test players to get equal match fee

ISLAMABAD: Test players will now earn equal match fee as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to do away with different fee slabs in the conventional form of the sport.

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that central contract categories would not matter for players featuring in Test matches. “It has been decided in principle that all cricketers who will play Test cricket from now on will get the same match fee. The concept of seniors and juniors will not come into play as was the case in the past,” the source said.

“Since all players represent the country, share the same pavilion and are part of the same team spirit and team work, it looks a bit odd to bifurcate them when it comes to Test match fee. In Test cricket, each player is expected to give his top performance. Sometimes a senior outshines others, sometimes a youngster comes to the rescue. That is one of the reasons we have decided to pay everyone the same Test match fee.”

Earlier, there were more than two slabs of match fee according to the seniority of the players.

The Test match fee will be apart from the central contract money, which is different for players in each category.

“The equal Test match fee will benefit the juniors the most as they will be the biggest gainers. The seniors and more established players are already entitled to high perks in the central contracts. Equal fee in Tests will be more than handy for the juniors. It is believed that now the Test match fee for a Pakistan player will be around Rs700,000.”

The PCB is also working on giving a raise to players in each central contract category. “That is very much on the cards. We are working on it and hopefully, players will get a raise in each category,” the source said.

Meanwhile, one of the very encouraging news for domestic cricketers is the PCB’s decision to introduce the Elite Category for the top performers and those knocking at the door of international cricket.

‘The News’ has learnt that around 10 players will be adjusted in this newly introduced category, which is being introduced to encourage those who are outstanding in domestic cricket. Cricketers like Musa Khan, Imran Butt and Nauman Ali could be considered as serious contenders for this newly introduced category.

There are already over 190 cricketers enjoying contracts with the provincial teams apart from the centrally contracted players.

“This Elite Category is

a new addition for the benefit of budding cricketers. The best part of this category is that all first class cricketers will now make extra efforts to perform and become part of this category,” the source said.