Dynamics of COVID-19 in era of fourth industrial revolution

Islamabad : During the current phase of history defined as the fourth industrial revolution, different assessments have been proffered about its impact on sustainable development. The adoption of 2030 Global Development Agenda with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is meant to address some of the dire inequalities in a spirit of international solidarity. The novel corona virus has, without doubt, exposed in varying degrees the vulnerabilities of states and international system’s ability to manage shocks of the scale of the current pandemic. The outbreak of the contagious disease has multiple dimensions at the national, regional and global levels catapulting health and digital technological transformations as meaningful aspects of sustainable security. The health challenges have impacted rich and poor, developed and developing countries alike.

Expert on SDGs, ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, who is presently working as Advisor SDGs, said that the impact of COVID-19 is compelling states and societies to reorient their development plans in an effort to address imbalances in social sector allocations. Attention to the healthcare system and creation of corresponding infrastructure has perforce become a priority for the planners. The inadequacy of digitalization is additionally limiting new approaches to conducting businesses of daily lives. She said that a study jointly conducted by Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota and Harvard School of Public Health has dispelled “the idea that this is going to be done soon (as it) defies microbiology” (CNN report). The study has talked about three scenarios all pointing out that COVID-19 in one form or another will dog humanity for the next 18 months to two years. If the current situation is the new normal for the world population then what should be the long term response at the national, regional and global levels. These are times that demand international solidarity and united action against the pandemic. So what are the challenges and possible way out especially for Pakistan in overcoming the health hazards?

The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) has over the years smartly used its Internet Services (CIS) for providing telehealth services in remote and far flung areas of Pakistan. Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, said that this has enabled in a modest way reaching out to the “furthest” communities in the country, focusing challenges and suggestions for future planning, balancing between safety measures and livelihood, Revamping the healthcare infrastructure, Universal health cover that may include a combination of insurance cover for poorer communities and support for private welfare oriented initiatives as well government interventions (a kind of hybrid variant), Allocation of adequate resources to create smart healthcare infrastructure, Bottom-up approach that would involve strategies developed through participation of localized structures, Strengthening the role of BHUs in monitoring the local health conditions especially early warning about infectious diseases and disaster response. Integration of healthcare workers would provide the kind of outreach needed for early warning, How to make ICT provide wide digital coverage to inaccessible and remote as well as rural areas.