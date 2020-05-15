Alarm raised over growing COVID-19 deaths

Islamabad : The Young Consultants Association of Pakistan (YCAP) has demanded of the government to close all outpatient departments of all secondary and tertiary care hospitals for non-coronavirus patients.

He called for the operation of only emergencies in hospitals.

YCAP chairman Dr Asfandyar Khan told reporters that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were 30.320 with a death toll of 667.

He said more than 700 plus medical professionals had been tested positive for coronavirus nationwide.

"This brings us to the point of concern for the healthcare professionals in particular and the public in general," he said.

Dr Asfandyar said the OPDs of all secondary and tertiary care hospitals should be closed for non-COVID patients and only emergencies should be operational.

He said elective operation lists should not be allowed in any secondary and tertiary care hospitals as the asymptomatic patients posed a threat to the entire operation theatre team and all patients and healthcare workers in wards. "The public awareness about telehealth and telemedicine should be created and encouraged a state level," he said.

The YCAP chairman said all doctors and their families should be allowed home isolation if they're found to be suffering from COVID-19.

"The government should ensure provision of protective gear to the health providers in letter and spirit. Last but not the least, a strict and stringent policy for effective lockdown must be implemented by the provincial and district administrations in order to prevent the fatal implications of this outbreak," he said.

Dr Asfandyar urged the prime minister to consider the demands of the frontline COVID-19 fighters and help them continue serving the nation.