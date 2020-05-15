9th, 11th graders promoted sans exams

Islamabad : The students, who didn't sit the ninth and 11th grade exams in the current academic year, have been promoted to the next grades, said federal education and professional training minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday.

“The students promoted include both regular and private candidates. They won't need sit composite exam next year. Instead, they will take one-year exam. The marks of their previous grade exam will be awarded on the basis of their performance in next grade,” the minister told a presser after a meeting of provincial education ministers here on the student promotion policy.

He said only the students, whose performance in previous exams was found to be satisfactory, would be promoted to the next grades.

The minister said a three percent increase had been made in previous exam results of those students based on statistical formulas.

"A student, who fails in 40 per cent of the subjects, will be given passing marks," he said.

Shafqat Mahmood said special exam would be conducted for the students wanted to improve the results of their 11th grade exam and the same would be applicable for students sitting composite exams or preparing for some subjects.

He said the exam results would be calculated on cumulative basis and not subject wise.

The minister said the students desirous of taking special exams should update their respective education boards by July 1 and the examination could be held between September and November.

He said the country had over 200 universities, which were largely independent to make decisions on their affairs.