Goalkeeper Saqib returns from Maldives

KARACHI: Pakistan football team goalkeeper Saqib Hanif has returned from Maldives after being stranded there for quite some time due to quarantine, lockdown and flight issues.

“I reached Lahore last night. I am here at a hotel and have given sample for COVID-19 test. I have been told that until the result of the test comes out, I will have to stay at this hotel. Hopefully, I will be able to go home in two or three days,” he said.