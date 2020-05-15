Goalkeeper Saqib returns from Maldives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan football team goalkeeper Saqib Hanif has returned from Maldives after being stranded there for quite some time due to quarantine, lockdown and flight issues.
“I reached Lahore last night. I am here at a hotel and have given sample for COVID-19 test. I have been told that until the result of the test comes out, I will have to stay at this hotel. Hopefully, I will be able to go home in two or three days,” he said.