PCB Cricket Committee endorses emerging players, elite categories

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee on Thursday endorsed the concept of category for emerging players as well as an elite category for domestic cricket in which leading performers, who are unable to break into the central contracts, will be included.

“The PCB Cricket Committee was overall satisfied with the PCB’s Central Contract 2020-21 list and was impressed with the concept of the Emerging Player’s Category as well as elite category in domestic cricket in which leading performers, who are unable to break into the central contracts, will be included,” PCB Cricket Committee chairman Iqbal Qasim said.

“This will further motivate the youngsters and help uplift and improve the quality of our domestic cricket,” he added.

The PCB Cricket Committee met on Wednesday via video link. It was the second meeting of the group this year.

They also discussed the appointment and review process for the appointment of the six Cricket Association and High Performance Centre coaches.

The committee also had a discussion on the participation of departments in the 2020-21 season. It was agreed that the committee will provide its suggestions, which will be forwarded on to the PCB management for consideration.