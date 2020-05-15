German doctor warns footballers of ‘irreversible’ damage from coronavirus

BERLIN: Despite rigid hygiene guidelines for the restart of the Bundesliga this weekend, a leading German sports doctor has warned footballers are still at risk of suffering “irreversible” and potentially career-ending lung damage from the coronavirus.

The DFL says while no plan could ever be “100 percent safe”, the guidelines aim to create a playing environment with a low, “medically-justifiable risk”.

However, professor Wilhelm Bloch, from the German Sports University in Cologne, warns that contracting the coronavirus has the potential to end a player’s career.

“There is a risk that top athletes may lose their level of performance and never regain it,” Bloch told AFP in a phone interview.

“We do not know at this time whether even minor infections, or even mild symptoms, do not cause damage, such as minor scarring of the lungs after an inflammation. “This damage may be irreversible, or may last a very long time before the body repairs it.”