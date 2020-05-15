Pakistan’s tour of Ireland for T20Is postponed

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Ireland Thursday decided to postpone their two-match T20 International series, which was set to be played in July, after the Irish government announced that sports behind closed-doors will only be allowed after August 10.

This date coincides with Pakistan’s tour to England for three Tests and as many T20Is for which the side is scheduled to depart in late July.

The matches in Dublin were planned for July 12 and 14.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It is sad that due the current Covid-19 pandemic, we have to postpone our tour to Ireland. We were looking forward to returning to the venue, where we featured against Ireland in their inaugural Test in 2018, and country where our players have always been supported and admired by the friendly and knowledgeable fans.

“We fully respect and endorse CI’s decision at this difficult time. As we have all reiterated, the safety and security of players, officials and fans comes first.”

Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom said: “With the Irish Government announcement on May 1 regarding the gradual process of lifting restrictions here in Ireland, it unfortunately became impossible to host the Pakistan T20Is in Dublin on the scheduled dates. We subsequently discussed scenarios around delaying the fixtures – or even playing them elsewhere - but with numerous complications around government roadmap timelines, bio-security, quarantining, and scheduling harmony, it just hasn’t been possible to find a way to get the matches played.”