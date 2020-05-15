A fleeting storm before the lasting lull

LAHORE: Manufacturers are in a big fix as a number of sectors are literally groping in the dark trying to optimally forecast the demand of their products after the pandemic is over, while consumers, having suffered lasting damage to their purchasing power, can no longer afford what they once could easily. This 21st century plague has utterly upset the apple cart of market dynamics, disrupting the demand and supply balance of the whole world, including Pakistan.

Post lockdown situation is not very attractive for most of the businesses allowed by the government to operate. The initial euphoria will soon turn into disappointment for many as cash-strapped consumers are buying selectively only those items (food) that are essential. The outlet at retail level would determine the level at which different industries operate.

There may be cases when some industries might not find it viable to resume production. We must face this reality. The economic situation is unlikely to improve whether we observe the lockdown or not. We cannot put the entire blame on our government as no country in the world has any clue how to handle it. However, we are a bit unlucky that Pakistan is being run by an incompetent regime that ruined the economy in normal times. We cannot expect it to perform any better in current emergency. The only hope is the resilience that this nation has shown in worst circumstances throughout its history.

The situation is volatile both for the producers and the consumers. It is a worldwide phenomenon. We are in an unchartered territory. The airlines for instance would need cash stimulus to operate commercial flights. The weavers have lost the spring season and would be sitting on the fabric they produced for consumption in March-April.

The revival of steel-melters is linked to the level of construction activity. Cement industry has posted losses despite somewhat positive growth because of high cost of production. Would it continue the production at current retail price if the demand increases? About six weeks of lockdown has left many companies almost broke.

At the same time almost two million people have lost their regular jobs. Millions more that were engaged on daily basis have not earned a penny in last 45 days. Most of the ease in lockdown has been for consumption as markets have opened.

The public transport is of road. So, even if some industries are allowed to operate, the workers living miles away cannot show up for work. The relaxation of lockdown has benefited those that have some means of transport. The motorcyclists and car owners can visit markets of their choice, while those with no means of private conveyance can go only to the markets near their homes.

The uncertainty has gripped every business. The manufactures are facing the dilemma whether to call back all their workers or operate at low capacity. Many see demand but have no resources to operate at optimum capacity. Most have huge unsold stocks that they could not deliver to their dealers because of lockdown.

Now that the markets are open, the dealers are asking them to hold deliveries as they were already holding stocks. The rush that we see in the markets is actually force-purchasing of daily use items and some fabric/clothing shopping for Eid. You do not see customers at a television shop or air conditioners outlets. The hardware shops or those selling different equipment are still waiting for customers. The electric appliances i.e., fan, fridge, air-condition, shops in small markets are attracting very few customers.

Barring grocery products producers, suppliers and retailers in all other sectors of economy are not sure-footed. For the first time in history not a single car was produced by our auto sector because of lockdown. But the sales from existing stocks were also zero, depicting low demand. Demand for furniture has waned because consumers want to wait till their earnings return to normal. Textiles is the main casualty in recession anywhere in the world.

People facing cash crunch decide to use already available clothing instead of buying new ones. So, the picture is not very rosy for our textile sector in the domestic market. Sure, we are seeing some rush at fabric and clothing outlets mainly for children because of Eid but this would last for another week or so.

Thereafter, there would be lull. The textile exports have also nosedived because of global depression. The sector would be in trouble and as usual seek bailout package from the state. The demand for shoes would also last till Eid. After that manufacturers and retailers would be sitting on huge stocks.

When most of the industries come under pressure it would have a devastating impact on employment. Already over a million have been rendered jobless and if things do not improve, we will see more layoffs.