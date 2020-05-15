‘No concessions for unregistered businesses­’

KARACHI: Assuring every possible assistance, country’s top commerce official on Thursday said the businesses that were off the books and did not pay taxes would have to register with the government to become eligible for availing any concessions offered to cushion the lockdown shocks.

“…providing same concessions to unregistered businesses would be unfair to others who have duly complied with the law and regulations,” said Abdul Razzak Dawood, adviser to prime minister on commerce and investment in a video-link meeting with the officials of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

According to an official statement, the adviser held the meeting to record the feedback from the industrialists on various support schemes/packages offered by the ministries/government organizations, in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown. Dawood said the government had provided every kind of facilitation to the industry and met their demands from time to time.

Talking about some of the significant reforms introduced by the government, the advisor apprised the trade body’s officials of the reduction in discount rate by the State Bank of Pakistan, adding that the central bank would continuously review it as per the monetary policy.

The president FCCI applauded the federal government for providing support packages to the industry and particularly appreciated the efforts of the adviser for being a vocal support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the government. During the video conference, the FCCI official discussed a few issues pertaining to the industries, particularly the SMEs, in Faisalabad region and asked for expanding the support of the government as well.

The industrialists also apprised the adviser the commercial banks were giving priority to large scale, neglecting the SMEs for disbursement of loans. The delegates also shared some of the ideas to boost growth and increase exports. The advisor noted the issues and the suggestions discussed in the meeting and assured the members of FCCI of complete support from his office for the uplift of industry and commercial activities. Executive members of the FCCI and senior officers of Ministry of Commerce attended the meeting.