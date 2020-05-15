Excise dept unveils new facility

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to open the offices of Motor Registration Wings, while introducing an online Que Management System to facilitate the visitors to reserve a time-slot prior to their visit of the said offices, a statement said on Thursday.

The decision has been taken in view of the orders of the Home Department, government of Sindh that the shops were allowed to be opened and resultantly car showrooms are also opened as the lockdown has been eased.

Following the policy of social distancing in COVID-19 pandemic, the expected visitors are advised by the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department to visit the website http://taxportal.excise.gos.pk and to fill on registration page and confirm one's identify using SMS verification.

Registered user will be given an appropriate time to visit the office as confirmation message will be sent on registered mobile phone and each registered user may be allowed one visit per day.