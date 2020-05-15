Stocks dull ahead of SBP meeting amid big rate cut bets

Stocks on Thursday ended on a mute note as investors mostly sat silently on the sidelines with their fingers crossed, betting on an up to 100 basis point cut in the policy rate, amid some activity in stocks that stand to gain from a big stimulus package announced to boost the agriculture production in the country, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.33 percent or 111.86 points to close at 33,804.90 points and KSE-30 ende high of 0.15 percent or 21.85 points to end at 14,818.58 points level.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Limited said, "Stocks closed higher on investor speculation ahead of SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) policy decision tomorrow and MSCI review decision to sustain Pakistani market in Emerging Market Index, despite shortfalls". Surging global crude oil prices and monetary softening expectations led to positive close at PSX, Mehanti added.

Topline Securities in a market note said, “Fertiliser and tractors sectors were in limelight after approval of agriculture package of Rs50 billion by Economic Coordination Committee”. “Financials were under pressure as the general consensus on the monetary policy meeting to be held on Friday is of 50-100 basis points (bps) cut,” the brokerage said.

Of 352 active scrips, 188 ended higher, 147 slipped, and 17 closed without any change. The ready market volumes stood at 240.208 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 219.201 million shares in the previous session. Saad Rafi, head of equity sales at Al Habib Capital Markets, said, “Major movement was recorded in second and third tier stocks and also in the fertiliser sector companies that were picked by the investors following the government’s decision to provide subsidy to farmers on the purchase of fertiliser, this will increase sales and help generate activity”.

Rafi said the lacklusture performance was owing to upcoming monetary policy announcement. “The market vibe has been 100bps but in our opinion State Bank might cut rate by 50bps,” he said. The interest rate announcement would decide the future course of the market next week, if central bank maintained the status quo, it would be bit shocking for the investors, Rafi added.

Ovais Ahsan, chief executive officer at Optimus Capital Management, said, “The market edged up on the ECC's (Economic Coordination Committee) approval of a Rs50 billion package for the agriculture sector".

Ahsan said the fertiliser sector was the main gainer as the package included a subsidy of Rs37 billion to farmers on purchase of fertiliser. “Major gainers today included Fauji Fertilizer, Dawood Hercules, and EFERT,” Ahsan added.

A leading analyst said as expected investors adopted ‘wait and watch’ policy mainly because of Monetary Policy decision on Friday where the market was expecting a rate cut up to 100 basis points. Moreover, he added that broadly the sentiment was bit weak as international markets came under pressure after US Federal Reserve chairman highlighted significant economic concerns. While some selective buying surfaced in some of the cement companies after, WAPDA has awarded construction contract of Diamer Bhasha Dam, the analyst said.

The top gainers were Nestle Pakistan, gaining Rs260.21 to close at Rs6,347.50/share, and Unilever Foods up Rs89 to finish at Rs9,100/share. Indus Dyeing, down Rs42 to close at Rs528/share, and Bata Pakistan, losing Rs39.16 to close at Rs1349.84/share, were the main losers.

TRG Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 20.945 million shares and gained Rs1.55 to end at Rs24.14/share. Pakistan International Bulk with 6.706 million shares had the lowest volume, while the scrip gained Rs0.30 to end at Rs9.39/share.