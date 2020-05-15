Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened on Thursday due to the dollar inflows through remittances and greenback conversions by exporters, while positive sentiment also bolstered the currency, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 160.10 against the dollar, up from Wednesday’s closing of 160.94.

The rupee gained 20 paisas to end at 160.80 versus the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the demand for the dollars remained dull and increase in workers’ remittances and some dollar conversion by exporters helped the currency gain.

“We saw acceleration in remittances from Pakistani workers living abroad in the last 10 to 11 days of Ramazan and ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr,” a forex dealer said. “Moreover, exporters came to the currency market to sale greenback that improved the supply of the dollars.”

Overseas Pakistani workers sent home $1.790 billion in April, compared with $1.894 billion in the previous month.

Pakistan received $18.781 billion in remittances in July-April FY2020, compared with $17.801 billion in the same period of the last year.

Positive sentiment about the upcoming monetary policy also lifted the sentiment, supporting the local unit. Most market participants expect the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to further cut the policy rate by 100 basis points to 8 percent in its monetary policy review meeting to be held on Friday. However, some traders see a 50bps slash in the interest rate.