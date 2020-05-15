365,000 tons diesel import slated for May

KARACHI: Diesel cargoes containing at least 182,000 tons of diesel are scheduled to arrive in a week, adding to a local stock of 250,000 tons that are sufficient to meet domestic demand at the onset of wheat harvesting season in Pakistan, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the country currently has a stock of more than 250,000 tons of diesel and based on approximately 25,000 tons of consumption per day, this is enough for the next 10 days.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Attock and Hascol planned to import 365,000 tons of the retail fuel in May to ensure uninterrupted supply, according to a tanker schedule document. Half of the planned import is scheduled to arrive in a week, the sources said.

Three vessels – Junior G, Maersk Teesport and Helene – are arriving with 55,000, 40,000 and 35,000 tons of diesel on May 14, 15 and 17, respectively for PSO.

“With such vessels coming in, the diesel requirements for the month of May can be very easily met as refineries have also been directed to enhance their production,” an industry official said. “The situation will get normalised very soon and public does not need to get panic.”

Sources said the situation could have been averted had the import of cargos not been cancelled in the first place. The office of the Director General (Oil) cancelled the fuel imports in April. The ban was only lifted with oil marketing companies citing robust demand due to the harvesting season and heavy expected sales in the first few days of May.

The private oil marketing companies (OMCs) were able to mobilise their suppliers and import on urgent basis, bringing diesel into the country at the last moment. Two vessels namely Nevaska Lady and Sundoro – carrying 42,000 tons each – were imported by Hascol, Gas and Oil Pakistan and Askar.

“The country would have faced a severe shortage of diesel had these vessels not been allowed or arrived in time,” the official added. “The country needs a comprehensive policy and processes that are followed to avert a similar scare in the future.”

The government imposed an abrupt ban on imports as demand fell sharply due to the COVID-19 lockdown and there was a fear of refinery shutdowns due to the glut.

Industry officials said the cancellation of imports after initial approval wreaked havoc with the supply chain planning, profitability and international reputation of OMCs – employing more than 200,000 people – vis-à-vis their suppliers as heavy demurrage costs were incurred due to vessels awaiting import permissions.

OMCs, under the licence terms granted by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, are required to communicate their 3-month demand to the petroleum division of the ministry of energy during a product review meetings where production of local refineries is considered and any deficit is allowed to be imported.